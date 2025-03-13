Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $340,848,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE SW opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.