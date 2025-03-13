Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 403 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

