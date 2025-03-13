Truist Financial Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $76.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.