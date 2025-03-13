United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 163.8% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 91.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.