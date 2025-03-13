Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3,882.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

