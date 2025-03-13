Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 283,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.