Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 344,658 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 143,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $518.22 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

