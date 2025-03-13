Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 56,917 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

