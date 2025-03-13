Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

