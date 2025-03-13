Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flywire by 12.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.