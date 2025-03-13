Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

