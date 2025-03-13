Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,928 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

