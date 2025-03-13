Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Associated Banc worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

