Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $58,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $17,094,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ingredion by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

