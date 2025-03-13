Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Shift4 Payments worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

