Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in VeriSign by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3,996.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 602.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $235.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $242.23.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

