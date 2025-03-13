Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,230 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 68.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 749,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 303,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 73,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRON. Scotiabank raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,209 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,680.05. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,286. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

