Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 94,495 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.