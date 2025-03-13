Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth $138,806,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $50,707,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.