Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,216.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,295.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

