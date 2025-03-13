Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,402 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Palomar by 58.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $114,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,934.90. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,739.52. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

