Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,091 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

