Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 668,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

