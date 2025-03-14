1,181 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,828,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider S Corp Gable sold 331,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $8,332,513.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,268,559 shares in the company, valued at $57,076,944.44. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 936,008 shares of company stock worth $23,604,851 over the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

