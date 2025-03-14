1,563,861 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,563,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 7.50% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

