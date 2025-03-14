20,414 Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life360 news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 293,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,238.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,692.11. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,143 shares of company stock worth $6,519,549 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

