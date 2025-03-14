691,875 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 691,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,088,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ACWX stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

