723,414 Shares in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 723,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,861,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

