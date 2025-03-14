ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 53,490 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 104,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.