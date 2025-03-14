Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) versus Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Head to Head Analysis

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 580.93%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -54.45% -47.68% Aligos Therapeutics -1,283.19% -114.34% -64.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.65) -0.86 Aligos Therapeutics $6.00 million 6.15 -$87.68 million ($13.32) -0.77

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.