Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.23 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

