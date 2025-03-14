Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPL. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 38.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 386,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

