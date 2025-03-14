Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:MNO Q1 Earnings

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE MNO opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.00. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.63.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

