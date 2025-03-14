Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $54.71

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.