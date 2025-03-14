Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $307.68

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.68.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.55 and its 200 day moving average is $278.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

