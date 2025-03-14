Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$60.31

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.50 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.77. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$37.97 and a 12-month high of C$58.37. The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

