Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at GBX 8,672.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,478 ($109.82).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($101.04) to GBX 7,700 ($99.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %

LON SPX opened at GBX 7,155 ($92.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.25) and a fifty-two week high of £107.30 ($138.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,389.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

