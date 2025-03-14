Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at GBX 8,672.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,478 ($109.82).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($101.04) to GBX 7,700 ($99.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.