Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust -89.07% 4.72% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Millrose Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 7.95 N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $97.78 million 5.15 $6.03 million ($1.59) -2.27

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millrose Properties.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Millrose Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

