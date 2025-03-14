Analyzing SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) & Avista (NYSE:AVA)

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarBank and Avista”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million 3.05 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -22.36 Avista $1.94 billion 1.61 $171.18 million $2.27 17.19

Profitability

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SolarBank and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% Avista 10.24% 7.83% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarBank and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avista 1 2 0 0 1.67

SolarBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Avista has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Avista.

Summary

Avista beats SolarBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the supply of electricity to customers in Montana; and wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 416,000 customers; and retail natural gas services to approximately 381,000 customers. The company also operates five hydroelectric generation facilities with capacity of 102.7 MW; and four diesel generating facilities with a capacity of 107.5 MW. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

