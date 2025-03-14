Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.