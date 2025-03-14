Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.