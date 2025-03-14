Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) versus Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Financial Survey

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -5,683.22% -300.44% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Vaxcyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($89.19) -0.04 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.80) -19.22

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 1 3.25 Vaxcyte 0 0 9 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,339.15%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.00%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

