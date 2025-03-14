Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of Arcadium Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,362,101.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,754,742.60. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadium Lithium stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTM stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

