Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.30. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 136,668 shares changing hands.
The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%.
Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
