Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 103 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $134.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

