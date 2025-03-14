Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 176 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.51 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

