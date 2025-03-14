Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 9,556 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

ZETA stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

