Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.