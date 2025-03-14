Arizona State Retirement System Buys 140 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

