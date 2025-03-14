Arizona State Retirement System Buys 152 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

