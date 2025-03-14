Arizona State Retirement System Buys 373 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,082,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

